Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,173,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026,332. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.