Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $177,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.14. 38,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,589. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

