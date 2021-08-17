eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.2% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.6% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

