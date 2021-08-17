ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS ECTM opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

