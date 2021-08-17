ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 405,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECNCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.