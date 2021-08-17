Eden Achieves Market Cap of $2.17 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Eden has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $701,970.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00900737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102447 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

