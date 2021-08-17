Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 6,223 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 371,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,292. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $457.50 million, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.