Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (EDGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EDGI opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.56.

Get Edge Performance VCT Public alerts:

Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.