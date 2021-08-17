Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (EDGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of EDGI opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.56.
Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile
