Edgeless Trading Up 18.2% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $668,908.65 and $474.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.92 or 0.00937899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

