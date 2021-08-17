Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELKEF stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

