Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 1,074.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELOX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

