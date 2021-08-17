Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Embraer’s second-quarter 2021 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the company continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Jun 30, 2021, its E-Jets E2 had 162 orders in backlog and 43 aircraft have been delivered globally. Embraer’s main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the extended tariff on the import of steel and aluminum might impact the growth prospects of Embraer. Owing to COVID-19’s impacts on the commercial aviation industry, credit agencies have downgraded the stock’s credit rating. Fitch kept the outlook for Embraer’s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at Negative. Air traffic outlook seems to be dismal that might hurt Embraer’s prospects.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERJ. Bank of America raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.27.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

