Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMCF. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

