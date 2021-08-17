Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 1,784 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $224,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 507,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after buying an additional 35,149 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.77.
In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
XPO Logistics Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
