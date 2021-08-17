Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 1,784 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $224,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 507,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after buying an additional 35,149 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.77.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

