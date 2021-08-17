Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 73,480 Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.40% of Provident Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

