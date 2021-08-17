Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $2.53 Million in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

