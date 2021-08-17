Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 260,280 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 260,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,000.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

