Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 8,930 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.08% of Open Lending worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

