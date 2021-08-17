Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $8.88 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 463,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.06% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

