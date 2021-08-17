Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) vs. Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atotech and Ener-Core’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 3.69 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.04 Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ener-Core has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atotech.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and Ener-Core’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.59% -1.20% -0.24% Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atotech and Ener-Core, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 7 3 0 2.18 Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atotech currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Atotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atotech is more favorable than Ener-Core.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

