Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.92 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

