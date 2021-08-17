Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells $3,254,195.14 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,789. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.89, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

