EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up 2.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $617.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,755. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.96 and a 1 year high of $618.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $1,837,074.81. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,583.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.90.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

