Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Equifax by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equifax by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.