Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after buying an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

