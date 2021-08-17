Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FIGS, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FIGS in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIGS. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $3,783,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $5,010,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

