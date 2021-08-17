ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ESSA Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 390.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

