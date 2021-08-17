Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 124,300 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of SJT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,452. The company has a market cap of $234.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.80. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 208.65% and a net margin of 87.98%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

