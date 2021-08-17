Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,221. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $196.43 and a 1 year high of $320.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

