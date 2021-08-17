Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 28,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,767. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

