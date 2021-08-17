Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,744,000. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 7.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,473,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 132 shares of company stock worth $198,530 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPL traded down $24.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,425.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,649. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,513.39. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

