EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ESLOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

ESLOY stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.35. 18,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.98.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

