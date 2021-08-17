Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the July 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,782 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.72. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

