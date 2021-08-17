Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,423. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

