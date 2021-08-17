EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0237 on Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $741,820.52 and $23,678.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00949606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00168207 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.