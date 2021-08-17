Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

