Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.16 Million Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $318.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

