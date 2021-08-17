Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

VGSH stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

