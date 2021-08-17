Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $607,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

