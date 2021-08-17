Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $416.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $392.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

