Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 195 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in State Street were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

NYSE:STT opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

