Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 808 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

