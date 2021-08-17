Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Evergy has a payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

EVRG stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

