Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $145.93 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $145.93 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00136078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00159744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.22 or 1.00041192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.51 or 0.00921495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.90 or 0.06965936 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,286,426 coins and its circulating supply is 9,917,126,466 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.