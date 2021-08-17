Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIF. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cormark raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.10.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$42.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$29.77 and a 12-month high of C$42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.66%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

