Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 509 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Clorox by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.22. 1,525,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

