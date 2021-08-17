Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,112. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

