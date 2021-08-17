Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $1,471,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

