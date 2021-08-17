Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. 4,715,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,587. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

