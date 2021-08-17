Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

